Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,945 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 26th total of 6,509 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

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About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve (NASDAQ: NVVEW) is a technology company specializing in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions that enable electric vehicles (EVs) to act as mobile energy storage units, providing power back to the grid during peak demand periods. The company’s core offering, the GIVe™ (Grid Integrated Vehicle) platform, integrates proprietary hardware and software to manage bi-directional charging, aggregate distributed battery capacity, and optimize energy flows. Through partnerships with utilities, fleet operators, and charging station providers, Nuvve delivers grid services such as frequency regulation and demand response, while helping EV owners offset charging costs.

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