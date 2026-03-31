Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,126 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 26th total of 29,906 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPA stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.4108 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,209,000 after purchasing an additional 216,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70,823 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000.

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The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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