First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,665 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 26th total of 12,018 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entruity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

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First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 11,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,416. The company has a market capitalization of $202.89 million, a PE ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 0.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 426.32%.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

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