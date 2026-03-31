FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,444 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 26th total of 2,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,936 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 26,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

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FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.

In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.

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