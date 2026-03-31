Short Interest in Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD) Declines By 22.6%

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 329,332 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 26th total of 425,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fold from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Fold from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fold

In other news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,557.96. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $143,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fold by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fold during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Fold Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fold has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.23.

About Fold

(Get Free Report)

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

Further Reading

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