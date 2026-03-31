Short Interest in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Decreases By 15.0%

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,840,528 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 2,165,139 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,356.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $636,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,793,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,127,229.90. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 134,617 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,883 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Roth Mkm increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. 154,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,826. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 154.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $274.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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