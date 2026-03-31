Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,468,240 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 26th total of 7,684,351 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,041,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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