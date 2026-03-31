iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 259,316 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 26th total of 326,640 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. 149,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

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The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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