Short Interest in Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT) Drops By 14.8%

Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,829 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 26th total of 3,321 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Plutus Financial Group Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 8,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156. Plutus Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plutus Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Plutus Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plutus Financial Group, Inc is a diversified holding company focused on mortgage finance and credit services in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Plutus Financial, Inc, the company originates, underwrites and services residential and commercial mortgage loans. Since its incorporation in the early 1980s and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ, Plutus Financial Group has built its reputation on providing tailored financing solutions to homebuyers, real estate investors and developers.

The company’s product offerings include conventional mortgage loans, FHA and VA?insured programs, jumbo and non?conforming loans, construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

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