Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.00. Kuraray shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26.

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Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.

The company’s flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.

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