Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

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Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 3,118,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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