DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 16.9% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) fell 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 195,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 77,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 16.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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