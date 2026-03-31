VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded VirTra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTSI

VirTra Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VirTra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VirTra by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 23.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) develops and markets simulation-based training systems designed to enhance decision-making, marksmanship, and judgmental use-of-force skills for law enforcement, military, corrections, and commercial security organizations. The company’s virtual reality–based solutions integrate immersive video, scenario-based engagement, and live firearms training to create realistic, customizable exercises. By combining hardware, software, and content, VirTra aims to deliver comprehensive training environments that replicate real-world challenges faced by frontline professionals.

Key products in VirTra’s portfolio include the V-300 and V-150 immersive training simulators, which offer wraparound projection with touch-screen compatibility for weapon-mounted or handheld controls.

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