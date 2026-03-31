Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 and last traded at GBX 305.50, with a volume of 266702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
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