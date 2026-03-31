Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 and last traded at GBX 305.50, with a volume of 266702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.33.

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Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

About Capricorn Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.77. The stock has a market cap of £209.54 million, a PE ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

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Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com

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