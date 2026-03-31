FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,957 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 59,502 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 103,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,327. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,977 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

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