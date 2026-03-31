Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

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Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 10,220,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 594.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sysco

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About Sysco

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Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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