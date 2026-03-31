Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 464 and last traded at GBX 490, with a volume of 2123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 517.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £205.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments. It offers air conditioning products, such as exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, portable humidifiers, and high-performance air conditioners, as well as maintenance contacts; and pumps comprising general purpose, silenced range, high performance, bentonite, submersible drainage and wastewater, submersible sludge, hydraulic submersible, air pumps, hoses and accessories, and environmental equipment.

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