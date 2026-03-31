FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 and last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 135641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.

FW Thorpe Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £271.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.08.

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FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 14.73%.

About FW Thorpe

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems.

We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.

We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.

Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories. This diversified market ensures we have mitigation against any sudden fluctuations in a particular sector or region.

Customers come to us for peace of mind.

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