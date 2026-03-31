Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,197.50 and last traded at GBX 4,199, with a volume of 15774472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,528.50.

Key Unilever News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 4,711.67.

Unilever Stock Down 7.3%

The stock has a market cap of £91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,004.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,752.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever Company Profile

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The world’s best?known brands, creating Desire at Scale.

Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5?billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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