Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,197.50 and last traded at GBX 4,199, with a volume of 15774472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,528.50.
Key Unilever News
Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Unilever has reached or is close to a large transaction with McCormick to fold most of its Foods unit into a combined food group, which analysts say could unlock value by separating slower-growth foods from higher-margin personal-care and beauty brands. Unilever agrees $45bn food deal with McCormick
- Positive Sentiment: Reports indicate the potential deal may include a sizeable cash component (about $16bn per WSJ reporting), which could be used to pay down debt, fund buybacks or return capital to shareholders — a direct potential boost to per-share value if realized. Unilever-McCormick potential food unit deal includes $16 billion cash component, WSJ reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Unilever says it is in advanced negotiations with McCormick for a partial divestment/folding of its Foods division — language that confirms talks but leaves outcome, structure and timing uncertain. Regulatory approvals and deal mechanics remain material unknowns. Unilever in Advanced Negotiations With McCormick for Partial Divestment of Foods Division
- Neutral Sentiment: Background pieces explain the strategic rationale for hiving off foods — simplify the group, focus on faster-growing categories, and potentially crystallize value — but they also note execution and integration risks for any combined foods business. Explainer-Why is Unilever hiving off its food business?
- Negative Sentiment: Unilever has imposed a global hiring freeze (memo cited), citing impacts from the Middle East war — a signal of demand uncertainty and cost pressure that could weigh on near-term growth and investor sentiment. Exclusive-Unilever imposes global hiring freeze, citing Middle East war effects, memo says
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 4,711.67.
Unilever Stock Down 7.3%
The stock has a market cap of £91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,004.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,752.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Unilever Company Profile
The world’s best?known brands, creating Desire at Scale.
Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5?billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact.
Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.
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