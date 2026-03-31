Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Shares Up 19.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 490,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 300,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.83 price target on shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.83.

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Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Trading Up 19.5%

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

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