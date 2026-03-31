ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Short Interest Update

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,574 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 26th total of 3,878 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0%

SPXT stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.15. 5,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $108.04.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

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