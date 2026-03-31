Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Cascadero Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

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Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna. Cascadero Copper Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

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