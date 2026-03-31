SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,208,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 958% from the previous session’s volume of 303,146 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.18.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,951,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,920 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,334,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,464,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 169,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,374,000.

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The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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