SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,208,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 958% from the previous session’s volume of 303,146 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.18.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
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