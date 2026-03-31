Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 373,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 896,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Curaleaf Trading Up 13.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

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Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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