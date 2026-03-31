REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.3950. 173,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 194,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, REX American Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.

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REX American Resources Trading Down 4.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.73.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.18. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 74.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in REX American Resources by 42.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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