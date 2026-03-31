REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.3950. 173,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 194,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, REX American Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on REX American Resources
REX American Resources Trading Down 4.9%
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.18. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 74.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in REX American Resources by 42.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.
In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.
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