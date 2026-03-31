Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 131,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 498,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp. in January 2019. Southern Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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