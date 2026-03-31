Insider Buying: Aimia (TSE:AIM) Director Purchases C$15,675.00 in Stock

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 346,600 shares in the company, valued at C$987,810. The trade was a 1.61% increase in their position.

Thomas (Tom) Little also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,953.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 600 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,680.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 4,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,802.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 2,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$5,640.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little bought 4,100 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$11,603.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 1,500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,260.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 3,400 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,724.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little purchased 500 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,375.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 300 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$831.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Thomas (Tom) Little acquired 16,500 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

Aimia Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AIM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$249.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92. Aimia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Aimia had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of C$118.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut Aimia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.00.

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Trending Headlines about Aimia

Here are the key news stories impacting Aimia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Thomas (Tom) Little completed multiple purchases on March 27 that together increased his holding by ~23,600 shares (a ~5.4% increase in his position), bringing his total to 328,000 shares valued at roughly C$935k — a visible vote of confidence from a board member. Article Title

Director Thomas (Tom) Little completed multiple purchases on March 27 that together increased his holding by ~23,600 shares (a ~5.4% increase in his position), bringing his total to 328,000 shares valued at roughly C$935k — a visible vote of confidence from a board member. Positive Sentiment: Insider Philippe William Naud bought 1,000 shares on March 30, raising his stake to 1,550 shares (a reported 181.8% increase in his personal holding), which reinforces the pattern of insider buying. Article Title

Insider Philippe William Naud bought 1,000 shares on March 30, raising his stake to 1,550 shares (a reported 181.8% increase in his personal holding), which reinforces the pattern of insider buying. Neutral Sentiment: While the purchases are positive signal-wise, the combined cash committed (roughly C$66k by Tom Little plus ~C$2.8k by Philippe Naud) is small relative to Aimia’s market cap (~C$250M). Expect the impact on price to be sentiment-driven rather than driven by a material change in ownership. Article Title

About Aimia

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Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

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