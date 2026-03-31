Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 11.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 12,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 110,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1690.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYLLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Stock Up 8.8%

Deep Yellow Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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