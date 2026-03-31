Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $6.9050. Yamaha shares last traded at $6.9050, with a volume of 149 shares.

Yamaha Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.

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About Yamaha

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Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

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