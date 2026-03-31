Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Declines By 24.8%

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,795,608 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 26th total of 2,388,780 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,843 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 51,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,060. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Announces Dividend

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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