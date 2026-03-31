Short Interest in AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKD) Rises By 31.9%

AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,981,056 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 26th total of 1,501,665 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of AMTD Digital in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Trading Up 3.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HKD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,561 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc is a Cayman Islands–incorporated digital technology and financial service provider that delivers a suite of digital-first solutions to financial institutions, corporations and government bodies. As a subsidiary of AMTD Group, the company leverages its expertise in digital transformation to support clients’ needs for scalable, secure and data-driven platforms.
The company’s core offerings include digital brokerage, digital wealth management, digital insurance and digital capital markets services, supplemented by tokenization and digital asset solutions.
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