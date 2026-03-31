RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 206,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 103,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

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RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide. The company is also involved in the exploration of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada; and Arizona, the United States.

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