INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,256,235 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 26th total of 3,806,985 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMB shares. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

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INmune Bio Stock Performance

INMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 326,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,691. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company’s research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body’s natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

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