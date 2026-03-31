Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.57.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In related news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.
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