Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,191 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 26th total of 14,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Research Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,290. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81.

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Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Research Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Research Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

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About Research Solutions

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Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

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