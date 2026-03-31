Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,191 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 26th total of 14,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Research Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,290. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Research Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Research Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Research Solutions
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company’s flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.
Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.