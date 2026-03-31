Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Century Global Commodities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

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Century Global Commodities Corp is a diversified company and primarily engaged in exploration and mining activities with assets in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, Canada. It also has operations in the distribution of food in China. Its segments include the Mining segment, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Canada and the investment in global mining securities; the Food segment, which engages in the distribution of food and the provision of food service in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and the Corporate segment, which mainly represents the group’s corporate and managerial functions.

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