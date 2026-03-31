Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AC
Air Canada Price Performance
Air Canada News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Air Canada this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board signals orderly succession: Air Canada disclosed that CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by end?of?Q3 2026, will remain in charge during a comprehensive CEO search and will continue to serve on the Board — an outcome that reduces near?term leadership disruption. Air Canada Board of Directors announces the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst mix: a fair?value model was nudged slightly lower to CA$24.11 (from CA$24.36); Street targets remain split (roughly CA$22–27 on the bullish side and CA$17–23 from cautious analysts) as fuel and growth assumptions are re?priced. Watch fuel costs and capacity guidance for direction. How The Air Canada (TSX:AC) Story Is Shifting With Fuel Costs And Growth Concerns
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage & watchlist mentions: Air Canada appeared in sector roundups and “stocks to watch” recaps, keeping it on traders’ radars but without new operational data. These items tend to boost short?term attention/volatility rather than change fundamentals. Auto & Transport Roundup: Market Talk
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational concerns from leadership coverage: a recent piece criticized the ousted CEO for language and crisis?management failures — negative PR that can amplify investor worries about corporate governance and crisis handling. Ousted Air Canada CEO failed to speak French—and forgot the basics of crisis leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/PR risk from recent accident: the company’s annual meeting/proxy filing includes condolences for victims of the AC8646 accident — this ongoing incident could bring regulatory, legal, insurance and reputational fallout that investors should monitor. Air Canada 2026 annual meeting and proxy circular
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
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