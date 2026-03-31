Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.58.

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Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada News Summary

AC traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.78. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.56.

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Air Canada Company Profile

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Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

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