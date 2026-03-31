Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in March

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,799 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 26th total of 15,074 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,467. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of -0.01.

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Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 million. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Self Storage has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

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Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

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