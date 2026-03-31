Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.
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