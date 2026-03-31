Short Interest in SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Expands By 23.1%

SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,333 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 26th total of 200,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SURO Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SURO Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of SURO Capital by 2,587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on SURO Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price objective on SURO Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SURO Capital from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SURO Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

SURO Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. SURO Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 54.37 and a current ratio of 54.37.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2,894.90%.The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

SURO Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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