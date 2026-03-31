Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.0350. Approximately 685,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,887,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.11.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Stance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,777,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,886,000 after buying an additional 370,167 shares during the last quarter. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

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Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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