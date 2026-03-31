CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,393,511 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 26th total of 3,968,652 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,406,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 820,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CBRE Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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