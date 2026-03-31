K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 132,270 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 26th total of 154,916 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

K Wave Media Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KWM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 65,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. K Wave Media has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On K Wave Media

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of K Wave Media during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in K Wave Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in K Wave Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media engaged in the entertainment content and IP creation businesses. K Wave Media, formerly known as Global Star Acquisition Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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