Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.9210. 61,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 651,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. B. Riley Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

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Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, Director John G. Nestor sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $49,687.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,275.64. This represents a 44.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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