Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Westaim Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $565.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.20.

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Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 77.37%.

Westaim Company Profile

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

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