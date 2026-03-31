Contrasting City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and CPB (NYSE:CPF)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) and CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for City Bank and CPB, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 CPB 0 1 2 0 2.67

CPB has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given CPB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CPB is more favorable than City Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPB $365.98 million 2.31 $77.48 million $2.86 11.19

This table compares City Bank and CPB”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CPB has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of CPB shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CPB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and CPB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A CPB 21.17% 13.64% 1.06%

Summary

CPB beats City Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About CPB

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

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