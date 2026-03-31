SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 76,949 shares.The stock last traded at $84.22 and had previously closed at $82.80.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $931.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 3,764,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 188,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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