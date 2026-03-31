Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (ABT, ADNT, AKTS, ALV, ANAB, APRE, APTV, AUTL, BCAX, BITF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 31st:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS)

had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $1.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $104.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BNY (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 430 to GBX 415. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $113.88 to $117.36. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.41 to $90.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $380.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $39.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Argus from $80.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $32.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 1,925 to GBX 1,650. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by President Capital from $94.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 440 to GBX 380. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $143.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $831.00 to $896.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $675.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $142.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $675.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $322.00 to $313.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $9.00 to $5.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by Stephens from $32.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $101.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $70.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $818.00 to $801.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,600. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,067 to GBX 915. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $45.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 266 to GBX 281. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $500.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $214.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $520.00 to $420.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $143.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $289.00 to $293.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $569.00 to $626.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $575.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $600.00 to $660.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $44.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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