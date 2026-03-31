Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (ABT, ADNT, AKTS, ALV, ANAB, APRE, APTV, AUTL, BCAX, BITF)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 31st:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $1.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $104.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BNY (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 430 to GBX 415. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $113.88 to $117.36. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.41 to $90.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $380.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $39.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Argus from $80.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $32.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 1,925 to GBX 1,650. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by President Capital from $94.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 440 to GBX 380. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $143.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $831.00 to $896.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $675.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $142.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $675.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $322.00 to $313.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $9.00 to $5.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by Stephens from $32.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $101.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $70.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $818.00 to $801.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,600. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,067 to GBX 915. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $45.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 266 to GBX 281. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $500.00 to $620.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $214.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $520.00 to $420.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $143.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $289.00 to $293.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $569.00 to $626.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $575.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $600.00 to $660.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $44.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.