Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $148.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Icon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Icon Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

ICLR opened at $105.10 on Friday. Icon has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $211.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Icon by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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