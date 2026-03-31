Brokerages Set Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $46.63

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.6250.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Antero Resources by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 140.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,371,000 after buying an additional 2,023,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,485,000 after buying an additional 1,922,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,831,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE AR opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.52. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.